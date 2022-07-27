(Council Bluffs) -- Ryan Cougill has spent the last decade turning Yavapai College (AZ) into a JUCO contender. Now, the seasoned head coach heads to Iowa Western. And his eagerness for the new position is evident.
"We're excited," Cougill said. "I've got to meet in depth with Dr. (Dan) Kinney and Shane Larson (Iowa Western's AD). We're through the roof excited about this opportunity. I couldn't ask for a better situation to walk into."
Cougill won 353 games during his time at Yavapai while guiding the Roughriders to back-to-back JUCO World Series trips and a national title in 2016.
Before his successful venture at Yavapai, Cougill cut his teeth in the Midwest. First as a high school player for his dad in Illinois, then as a player at Western Illinois. Cougill began his coaching career in 2005 with his alma mater and had stops at Joliet College and New Mexico Junior College before his gig at Yavapai.
"I never needed to be in one geographic spot to be happy," he said. "I didn't paint a happy picture around geography. I learned to paint it around the people around me. That answers the question as to what brought me to Iowa Western."
Cougill isn't afraid to admit that the Iowa Western position is a premier job in the JUCO ranks.
"I didn't expect the opening to happen," Cougill said. "When I got the chance to meet the people, it was a no-brainer. My wife visited with me, and her words after the meeting were, 'well, I guess we're moving to Iowa.'"
Cougill has big shoes to fill at Iowa Western as he replaces long-time head coach Marc Rardin. Rardin departed the Reivers program after a 20-year stint for the head coaching position at Western Kentucky.
"I always respected the program and what it was built on," he said. "It blew me away with the resources the community and college provide."
Cougill doesn't expect the transition from Arizona to Iowa will impact the way he runs his program.
"Baseball is baseball," he said. "And a good ball player is a ball player. The second biggest thing that drew me to Iowa Western is how easy I could transplant the system I ran at Yavapai."
The system Cougill refers to is built around player development and fundamentals.
"You need a work ethic and an individual that wants to make a career out of baseball," he said. "The result of that is players tugging on the same rope. It's high-energy, but we teach the game right and teach smart baseball. I want my teams to play small ball and long ball."
And when it boils down to it, Cougill says his main objective is to ensure his players of a successful career and life after their time at Iowa Western.
"My first priority is to move guys on," he said. "That's the role of our institution. I'm only as good as the people around me. I'll always put the student experience first. Winning is part of it, but the ultimate goal is respecting the process that results in wins."
Check out much more with Coach Cougill below.