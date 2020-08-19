(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs Community School District has released their guidelines in regards to spectators for fall sporting events.
Face coverings will be required at all indoor events and expected when social distancing cannot be met outdoors.
For football, each coach and participant will submit four names for a pass list for admittance. Visiting teams will be allowed two fans per player/coach and student sections will not be permitted.
In volleyball, face coverings are required and each coach/player will be permitted four passes for spectators.
The complete release from the Council Bluffs Community School District can be viewed below. Schools impacted by this include Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln.