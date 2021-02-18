(Des Moines) -- The 712 was unblemished in the opening round of the Class 3A State Wrestling Tournament on Thursday, as Lewis Central's Tanner Wink (120), Taber Dominguez (126) and Abraham Lincoln's Jude Ryan (145) all won their first-round matches.
It took some late heroics for Wink, but the senior muscled his way to a 4-3 victory over Cooper Hanson (Southeast Polk).
"I thought I wrestled alright," he said. "We've wrestled three times now, so we are pretty familiar with each other. I knew it wasn't going to be easy."
Hansen led 3-2 in the waning stages of the match, but a Wink reversal at the horn proved to be the difference-maker.
"I just knew I had to score," Wink said. "I was like 'I need to score right here, right now'. It was a good feeling to get the win."
Wink's teammate -- Taber Dominguez (126) -- also won his first-round match, edging Brayden Parke (LinnMar-Marion) by 3-1 decision.
"I had a tough ride," Dominguez said. "I took him down within the first minute of the first period. I had to ride him out the rest of the period. Second period, he chose down. I had to ride him out for that whole period, too, which I got done."
Abraham Lincoln's Jude Ryan (145) will join his Council Bluffs counterparts in the quarterfinals. Ryan punched his ticket with a 4-2 victory over Landon Card (Norwalk) in a rematch of Saturday's district championship.
"The toughest match is always the first one," Ryan said. "Now I can focus on wrestling my best the rest of the tournament."
Ryan's win wasn't without drama. The Wisconsin-LaCrosse commit led 4-0 in the final minute. Card turned Ryan and got a reversal, but Ryan didn't budge and held on for the victory.
"I've always been weaker in the past on the mat," Ryan said. "I've made myself comfortable in uncomfortable positions."
Sioux City North's Nick Walters was also a quarterfinalist, qualifying at 126 pounds.
Denison-Schleswig's Jaxson Hildebrand lost his opening-round match in overtime to William Hinrichs (Ankeny). Hildebrand responded in the consolations with a win to extend his season.
Class 3A First Round
120: Tanner Wink (Lewis Central) advances
126: Taber Dominguez (Lewis Central) advances; Nick Walters (Sioux City North) advances
145: Jude Ryan (Abraham Lincoln) advances; Ethan Emmick (Sioux City West) drops to consis
195: Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) drops to consis; Victor Bird (Sioux City East) drops to consis
220: Colton Hoag (LeMars) advances
285: Callan Grant (Sioux City North) drops to consis
Class 3A First Round Consolations
145: Ethan Emmick (Sioux City West) advances
195: Jaxson Hildebrand (Denison-Schleswig) advances; Victor Bird (Sioux City North) is eliminated
285: Callan Grant (Sioux City North) is eliminated