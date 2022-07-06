(Lenox) -- The third time was the charm for the Lenox softball team against Murray. Coach Mandy Stoaks hopes her team can get similar revenge Wednesday night when they face East Union in Class 1A Region 5.
The Tigers (6-21) extended their season with a 5-3 win over Murray on Friday. The win came after the Tigers suffered two regular-season losses to the Mustangs by a combined 29-5.
"We had a different attitude coming into the night," Stoaks said. "We knew we had nothing to lose. We had the attitude that it was a new season."
Their new attitude flexed its muscle in the fourth with three runs to overcome an early 2-0 deficit. Caitlyn Maynes and Izzy Curtis each had two RBI for the Tigers, who totaled only four hits but took advantage of four walks and three Murray errors.
"We went up to the plate more confidently," Stoaks said.
The Tigers have turned the corner lately and have been in several close games, with their last three losses coming by two runs or less.
"We've had lots of games where the other team put up some runs on us," Stoaks said. "But we've hung with several teams and got over the hump on Friday night."
Lenox has only one senior -- Maynes. They also have four eighth-graders and six freshmen on their roster. There have been some growing pains, but Stoaks likes the trajectory of her team.
"Their growth has been tremendous," Stoaks said. "We've worked on their mental state and getting them prepared mentally. That's starting to pay off for us. All of those losses on the scoreboard -- some of those were wins for us."
Freshman Sadie Cox leads Lenox's offensive efforts. Cox roared onto the scene as an eighth grader for Lenox's regional final team last year, but has assumed more of a role this year. Her numbers prove it as she hits .444/.529/.708 with a team-high 20 RBI and four home runs.
Cox primarily caught last year, but spent a bulk of this season at shortstop.
"She has stepped up tremendously," Stoaks said. "She's done a great job of stepping up wherever we need her to play."
Zoey Reed, Hadlee Christensen, Cadence Douglas, Dayna Robinson, Piper Brokaw, Delaney Funk, Izzy Curtis, Emilee Reed and Jaelynn Christensen have also been every day contributors for the Tigers' offense. Funk, Reed and Douglas have split the pitching duties.
Reed has a 3-7 record with a 5.01 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings. Funk has fanned 23 batters with a 7.04 ERA in 61 2/3 innings, and Douglas has tossed 30 1/3 innings with an 8.54 ERA and five strikeouts.
The Tigers continue their revenge tour on Wednesday night against Pride of Iowa Conference rival East Union.
The Eagles (19-12) got a 5-1 edge in the May 27th meeting thanks to five runs in the first inning. Coach Stoaks says limiting another fast start must be a priority for her team.
"That's what we played at the beginning of the year," she said. "We made a hole and tried to dig out of it. It's important for us to keep them off the basepaths. They have some great runners we have to try to keep off."
Offensively, Coach Stoaks wants to see her team build off the things they did well in the win over Murray.
"We have to make contact with the ball and put it in play when we have runners on the bases," she said.
Check out the full interview with Coach Stoaks below.