(Lenox) -- Lenox sophomore Sadie Cox put her team on her shoulders down the stretch to lead the Tigers to a thrilling five-set win over Pride of Iowa Conference rival Bedford Tuesday night.
Cox totaled 20 kills and 19 digs in the Tigers' 25-23, 14-25, 25-18, 25-12, 15-10 victory.
"We got off to a great start," Cox said. "Second set, we got down, but it was fun coming back and getting the win."
"She just has natural instincts," Coach Jesse Cox said. "I'll compare her to (Lenox legend) TJ Stoaks. I don't know if I taught either one of them anything. They just have great instincts."
The win was the first for Lenox in three tries after Bedford swept the series last year. The victory secured the Tigers the Back Forty Volleybrawl Trophy.
"The girls, especially the seniors, were happy to win it back," Coach Cox said.
Lenox held off Bedford, 25-23, in the first set. However, Bedford left little doubt in the second set (25-14) and pulled away in the third (25-18) to take a 2-1 lead heading into the fourth set.
"We knew we wouldn't play a fifth set if we didn't win this (the fourth) set," Sadie Cox said. "We knew we had to play hard and play our best."
The Tigers roared in the fourth set with a 7-1 run that put it out of reach en route to a 25-12 win, forcing a fifth and decisive set.
"The girls regrouped and fought back," Coach Cox said. "The main thing was that we started talking. That got us going."
Lenox continued their dominance into the fifth set, where they held off Bedford behind an array of Bedford errors and kills from Cox.
"I could see the holes in the blocks and their defense," Sadie Cox said. "I knew if I put them in the spots, it would be tougher for them to get there."
Cadence Douglas complemented Cox with a stellar offensive performance of her own. Douglas totaled 13 kills and went a flawless 24-for-24 from the service line.
"We came in wanting to tip, but I think our hitting helped us because it took them off their toes," Douglas said. "I tip a lot, but you just have to hit a perfect set. I tried to hit as hard as I could."
Freshman Delaney Funk handed out 17 assists and was clutch at the service line in the fifth set. Gabby Robles had 19 digs, and Angela Zapata added 11 assists.
Jaynee Snethen unofficially led Bedford with 10 kills while Emily Baker and Cadence Perkins added eight and seven, respectively.
Bedford (3-3) returns to action against Stanton.
Lenox (2-5) is now 1-0 in Pride of Iowa Conference West Division action. They look to tally another conference win on Thursday against Central Decatur.
"We have our sights on winning this west side," Coach Cox said. "Winning the division gives you a good seed for the conference tournament. That's how you win the conference."
Watch the full interviews with Douglas, Sadie Cox and Coach Jesse Cox below.