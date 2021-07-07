(Lenox) -- Sadie Cox unleashed a trio of extra-base hits and drove in five, TJ Stoaks struck out 15 and Lenox held off a late Fremont-Mills rally for a 7-4 win in a 1A regional quarterfinal on Wednesday evening.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
Cox cracked a pair of doubles and smashed her school-record ninth home run of the season and career for the Tigers (28-6), which advance on to play Lamoni in a 1A regional semifinal on Friday back in Lenox.
“I thought I did pretty good offensively,” Cox said. “We’re hoping to move forward and hoping to get to state.”
Stoaks, meanwhile, struck out 15 batters and retired 15 of 19 batters between the second and sixth innings to pick up her school-record 28th win of the season.
“It was a win,” Coach Mandy Stoaks said. “We weren’t very sharp. It’s hard to beat a good team three times in a season, and (Fremont-Mills) came out fighting.”
The Knights struck first on a two-out, two-run double by Kennedy Lamkins in the opening inning. Malea Moore and Lily Crom came around to score on the bash to center field after reaching on a hit by pitch and single, respectively.
Lenox had the the quick answer in the bottom half. TJ Stoaks singled to deep short, McKinna Hogan reached on a hit by pitch of her own and both moved up a base on a sacrifice bunt by Zoey Reed. Stoaks would score on a wild pitch, and Hogan came across on Cox’s first double of the night.
Cox struck again in the third inning. Hogan reached on a one-out single, Reed walked and then both came across on the 8th grader’s second double of the game. Courtesy runner Hadlee Christensen then scored on a two-out RBI double from Caitlyn Maynes.
Finally, in the fifth, Cox delivered her biggest and longest hit of the evening, following a powerful foul ball with a deep fly that drove in two.
“I hit the foul ball, and I just knew,” Cox said. “I knew I was going to hit it hard.”
For the season, Cox has now hit nine doubles and nine home runs and driven in 45 runs for the Tigers.
“I knew there was potential,” Coach Stoaks said. “She’s really filled in everything (we needed). Both her and Zoey playing as 8th graders in really important positions on our team. They’ve done a great job. Both of them.”
Fremont-Mills did have one last rally in them during the seventh. Macy Mitchell led off with a walk before Taylor Morgan reached on an error and Izzy Weldon ran out a bunt single. A bases loaded walk for Malea Moore allowed one run to score, and Lily Crom’s RBI single to left suddenly made things very interesting with the tying run on base and the go-ahead at the plate.
Stoaks, though, coaxed a chopper in front of the plate, allowing Cox to tag the runner from third, and then finished the game on her 14th and 15th strikeouts. The Tigers will now host Lamoni — a 17-7 winner over Bedford — in Friday’s regional semifinal. Lenox won the previous matchup on June 28th, 7-0.
“We played Lamoni a couple weeks ago,” Stoaks said. “They have some good players. We didn’t see their No. 1 pitcher, so I’m sure she will be pitching against us on Friday. They’re a nice little ball club and very young. We’ll have to be ready to come play our best ball.”
Fremont-Mills finishes their season at 12-14, although eight of the wins came in their final 12 games. The Knights lose seniors Chloe Johnson, Tori Kilpatrick, Kennedy Lamkins, Addi Meese and Taylor Morgan.
View complete video interviews with Coach Stoaks and Cox below.