(Bedford) -- Lenox freshman Sadie Cox played well beyond her years on Friday, and the result was a 58-39 victory for the Tigers over Pride of Iowa Conference rival Bedford on KMA-FM 99.1.
Cox put the KMAland basketball world on notice with 24 points and 16 rebounds.
"All we needed was good offense, good defense and lots of good passes," Cox humbly said. "It's all those little things that pour on."
"It took me a while to figure out the best place to put her on the defensive side," said Coach Jesse Cox. "She turned the game around for us in the middle of the zone. She got some turnovers, some layups and some great passes. That broke the game open."
The younger Cox's brilliant performance came in her third prep game.
"I want to win," she said. "Honestly, I've kind of surprised myself."
Sadie Cox led Lenox to the win while spearheading a multiple-look defense that prompted many Bedford turnovers.
"We had good effort on the defensive side," said Coach Cox. "That's something where we take a lot of pride. They did a great job for the first time they were asked to do that."
The Tigers led 16-9 after one quarter. Their momentum continued in the second frame and took a 34-18 lead into halftime. They opened the second half on a 10-2 run, thwarting any hopes for a Bedford comeback.
Defensively, Lenox held Bedford to just 14-of-56 shooting, including 3-of-14 from deep. The Tigers also out-rebounded their opponent 43 to 22.
"We work the (fast) break a whole bunch," Coach Cox said. "It probably wasn't our best rebounding night, but we had two or three girls that did a good job."
Marcey Bailey and Zoey Reed dropped nine points apiece in the victory, while Jynessa Cox pitched in six. Reed unofficially tallied eight rebounds, and Kambrie Michel maneuvered through foul trouble to contribute nine rebounds.
Lenox entered the season in uncharted waters when they had to replace several multi-year starters from a team that reached a regional final last year. However, Coach Cox's young team has found a way against Clarinda, Orient-Macksburg and Bedford in 2021. And the veteran coach feels his team is only going to improve as the season progresses.
"We want mistakes right now," he said. "That's the only way we are going to learn. The girls have done a great job in every practice. They are watching film and trying to get better every day. That's all we can ask."
The Tigers return to action on Tuesday against Mount Ayr.
Vanessa Hill (11 points, eight rebounds) and Destry Bassinger (11 points and four rebounds) led Bedford, while Cadence Perkins came off the bench to drop eight points. The Bulldogs (2-1) return to action on Thursday against North Nodaway.
Check out the full interviews with Sadie Cox and Coach Jesse Cox below.