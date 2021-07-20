(Coon Rapids) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard is one win away from their second state tournament appearance in the last three years and seventh in school history.
"Obviously, we are excited to have the opportunity to make the state tournament," Coach John Waddle said. "To have it at Carroll (only 23 miles from Coon Rapids) is even more exciting. I think the kids are focused."
Coach Waddle's squad was laser-focused on Saturday when they captured a district championship by defeating Ogden 7-2. The Crusaders found themselves down after the game's third pitch but battled back."
"We gave up a home run, and they jumped up to a 1-0 lead," Waddle said. "Then we had a big-at bat from Josh Ramirez in that inning on a two-out, two-strike single to tie the game. I really feel like that inning was the key inning because it built momentum for us both offensively and defensively."
The momentum carried into the third inning, where Ramirez gave the Crusaders (24-8) the decisive 3-1 lead with a two-run blast -- his third dinger of the season.
"We had four guys stroke the ball well and got us off to a great start in the third inning," Coach Waddle said.
The district final win was the Crusaders' sixth victory in a row. And they've scored at least seven runs in each of those victories. The offense has been a well-oiled machine this season, with an average of 8.81 runs per contest. Waddle attributes their offensive success to his seasoned lineup, which features three seniors and four juniors.
"It's the experience in the batter's box," he said. "We are a notoriously slow-starting team, but I think they are feeling comfortable. We've seen a variety of pitchers, and that's what it's all about. It's just a matter of adapting in the batter's box, and our kids are figuring it out now."
While grizzled veterans such as Ramirez, Easton Hays, Gabe Obert, Aaron McAlister, Preston McAlister, Tanner Oswald and Quentin Culbertson have stepped up, some young pieces -- sophomore Lance Clayburg and freshman Kolby Culbertson -- have been pleasant surprises for CRB this season, particularly on the mound.
Clayburg is 3-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings while Culbertson owns a 2-1 record, 3.59 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings of action. The youthful duo complements Quentin Culbertson, Preston McAlister and Ramirez well en route to a 2.43 team ERA.
"I think we have more pitching depth than what we thought," Waddle said. "Predominantly, we go with two guys, but we feel comfortable bringing in some of the younger kids. I can see their confidence growing on the mound."
Coon Rapids-Bayard has made state tournament trips in 1995, 2001, 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019, all under the tutelage of Coach Waddle.
"It's not easy to do," Waddle said. "So we are excited to have a second opportunity in three years."
If the Crusaders are to hang a sixth state-qualifying banner, they must get past Grundy Center. The Spartans (18-8) reached Tuesday's showdown in Nevada by defeating top-seeded Janesville in a district final. Many of Grundy Center's key contributors were also a part of their Class A state runner-up football squad.
"They are athletes that play baseball," Waddle said. "They are going to be very competitive. We know that. They don't quit and keep coming at you. We know we are going to run into some athletes, so we have to get up early and put some doubt in their minds."
Waddle made his comments on Tuesday's sports feature. Click below to hear the full interview.