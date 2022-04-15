(Coon Rapids) -- An unexpected opportunity led Coon Rapids-Bayard senior Emma Hart to the Iowa Central golf program.
"It's exciting," Hart said. "I know this golf season won't be my last, so I have something to work for."
Hart tells KMA Sports she planned to attend Iowa Central regardless of whether or not she golfed for the Tritons.
"Honestly, (golf) was not the plan," she said. "I was not expecting a coach to reach out to me. But I'm glad that it happened."
A planned academic visit to Iowa Central set the stage for her to join the golf program.
"I already knew I was going there because I liked their dental hygienist program," she said. "After signing up for classes, the coach reached out to me, and I signed. It was crazy. I wasn't expecting this."
Hart says she found many positives in the Tritons' program.
"Fort Dodge has a nice course, so I'm excited to play new courses and travel to other states to play new courses," she said. "It's something I never thought I would do."
Hart posted a 53.71 9-hole average last year and tallied a 53.38 combined/adjusted average, second-best in the Crusaders' lineup.
"My strengths are long distance," she said. "I'm a driver. I like to drive the ball."
Putting, meanwhile, is an area of emphasis for Hart as she heads to the college level.
"My putting needs a lot of work," she said. "I have to go out and work on it."
As she prepares for college, Hart hopes to grow her golf game.
"I want to get better at golf, have fun and enjoy it."
Check out the full interview with Hart below.