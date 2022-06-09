(Coon Rapids) -- Coon Rapids-Bayard senior Preston McAlister will return to his old stomping grounds while joining the new baseball program at Moberly Area Community College.
"It's a great opportunity," McAlister said. "And I'm really looking forward to it."
McAlister previously lived in Cairo, Missouri -- 12 miles from Moberly.
"The head coach is a former player of my uncle," McAlister said. "He reached out to him. I went on a visit there, and everything was pretty sweet."
The 2023 season will mark the first for the Greyhounds. The idea of joining something new intrigued McAlister.
"It's going to be starting with a clean slate," McAlister said. "We're getting new facilities, so that's going to be awesome. I'm excited to experience the college baseball life."
A new program brings the possibility of growing pains, but McAlister looks forward to setting the foundation at Moberly.
"We want to set the bar as a first-year program," he said. "I've talked with some of the guys also going there. I think it will be awesome to set the bar high right away and not let anyone look past us."
McAlister has been a utility player at Coon Rapids-Bayard and expects to maintain his versatility in college.
"I signed as a utility, but I'll likely play middle infield," he said.
McAlister has helped lead Coon Rapids-Bayard to a 10-1 start with a .389 average and 11 RBI.
"I feel confident with how I'm swinging the bat," he said. "But there's a difference between 1A and college baseball. I have to progressively work on my hitting. It will come with time and more reps. I'll sharpen every tool I have. I want to enjoy the thrill of playing the game I've loved since I was a little kid."
Check out the full interview with McAlister below.