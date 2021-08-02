(Omaha) -- Creighton alums Denzel Mahoney and Mitch Ballock have signed to play professionally in the NBA Summer League.
Ballock has agreed to a deal with the the Philadelphia 76ers while Mahoney inked with the Charlotte Hornets.
Ballock finished his collegiate career with 308 three-pointers, third-most in program history while Mahoney scored 1,277 points during his college days, the final two of which came in Omaha after transferring from Southeast Missouri State.
