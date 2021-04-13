(Omaha) -- Creighton assistant men's basketball coach Terrence Rencher is leaving to accept a job at Oklahoma State.
Rencher spent two years at Creighton. He previously coached at San Diego, New Mexico, Texas State, Tulsa and Sam Houston.
(Omaha) -- Creighton assistant men's basketball coach Terrence Rencher is leaving to accept a job at Oklahoma State.
Rencher spent two years at Creighton. He previously coached at San Diego, New Mexico, Texas State, Tulsa and Sam Houston.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.