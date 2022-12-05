NCAA Basketball
(KMAland) -- Following a loss to Nebraska, Creighton dropped 14 spots in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball rankings.

Iowa State is up three spots to No. 20, Kansas moved up three of their own to No. 6 and Iowa, Missouri and Kansas State all received votes. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below or find the complete rankings linked here.

AP Top 25 

2. Texas (14)

4. Purdue (8)

5. UConn

6. Kansas

12. Baylor

13. Maryland

14. Indiana

17. Illinois

20. Iowa State

21. Creighton

24. TCU

25. Ohio State

Others RV: Iowa, Wisconsin, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Marquette, Xavier, Michigan State, Missouri, Kansas State

Coaches Poll 

2. Texas (4)

4. Purdue (6)

5. UConn

6. Kansas

11. Indiana

12. Baylor

13. Maryland

17. Illinois

20. Iowa State

21. Creighton

23. Ohio State

24. Iowa 

25. TCU

Others RV: Texas Tech, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Marquette, Rutgers, Xavier, Kansas State, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Missouri

