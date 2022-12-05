(KMAland) -- Following a loss to Nebraska, Creighton dropped 14 spots in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball rankings.
Iowa State is up three spots to No. 20, Kansas moved up three of their own to No. 6 and Iowa, Missouri and Kansas State all received votes. Check out the regional conference teams that are ranked below or find the complete rankings linked here.
AP Top 25
2. Texas (14)
4. Purdue (8)
5. UConn
6. Kansas
12. Baylor
13. Maryland
14. Indiana
17. Illinois
20. Iowa State
21. Creighton
24. TCU
25. Ohio State
Others RV: Iowa, Wisconsin, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Marquette, Xavier, Michigan State, Missouri, Kansas State
Coaches Poll
2. Texas (4)
4. Purdue (6)
5. UConn
6. Kansas
11. Indiana
12. Baylor
13. Maryland
17. Illinois
20. Iowa State
21. Creighton
23. Ohio State
24. Iowa
25. TCU
Others RV: Texas Tech, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Marquette, Rutgers, Xavier, Kansas State, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Missouri