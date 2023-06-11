Arthur Kaluma
Photo: 247Sports

(Manhattan) -- Creighton transfer forward Arthur Kaluma has committed to Kansas State. 

Kaluma played two seasons at Creighton. 

He made 67 starts, averaging 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. 

