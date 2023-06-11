(Manhattan) -- Creighton transfer forward Arthur Kaluma has committed to Kansas State.
Kaluma played two seasons at Creighton.
He made 67 starts, averaging 11.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.
