(Omaha) -- The reigning Big East Freshman of the Week isn’t the first Creighton Bluejay softball player to earn that honor this year.
Catcher Lily West joined teammate and roommate Natalia Puchino as a recipient of the award earlier this week.
“I’m really appreciative of the opportunity here with Coach (Krista Wood) and everything she is building this program up to be,” West told KMA Sports on UFR Thursday. “I think we have a lot of upperclassmen and role models that have helped us transition into making an impact as a freshman.”
West, a native of Choctaw, Oklahoma, was honored earlier this week after hitting 8-of-21 with four runs scored, three RBI and two doubles while leading Creighton to a 3-2 week against South Dakota and Providence.
It’s hardly the first time West has starred this year, as she’s started and played in all 50 Creighton games this season. She’s hitting .339 with a .387 on-base percentage and a .418 slugging percentage, smacking 10 doubles and a home run while driving in 21 and scoring 24 times.
“I think the biggest thing that helped was my high school coach,” West said. “She was a great mentor and someone that really pushed me to be prepared for this level. She really helped me prepare for college, college coaching and the competitive levels that I would be faced with.”
Creighton has had an up-and-down season with a 21-29 record under first-year Coach Krista Wood — a native and alum of Missouri Valley. Wood is the daughter of KMA Sports Hall of Fame baseball coach Rod Unger. With Puchino — a pitcher — and West leading the battery, the future appears plenty bright for the Bluejays.
“I’m super excited,” West said of the future. “Coach Wood has just so much to bring to this team, and I think that the sky is the limit for Creighton. I know this year has been bumpy. Just some different things that have not gone our way, but I really think we’re going to make a big impact in the conference these next three years.”
Listen to much more with West from Thursday’s UFR in the audio file below and subscribe to the UFR podcast wherever you get your podcasts.