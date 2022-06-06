(Omaha) -- Creighton has tapped Missouri Valley graduate Krista Wood to leads it softball program.
The university announced Wood’s hiring on Monday.
In a release, Creighton Athletic Director Marcus Blossom said, “"Krista is a fantastic coach, leader and teammate who has earned a tremendous amount of success as a head coach at two different universities. More importantly, she's a great mentor of young women who also emphasizes the importance of academic success and personal development. Our softball program will thrive under Krista's leadership."
Wood comes to Omaha after spending the past eight seasons at South Dakota State, where she compiled a 238-164 RECORD. Wood led the Jackrabbits to Summit League regular-season and tournament titles each of the last two years.
Wood – the daughter of KMA Sports Hall of Famer Rod Unger – replaces former Creighton Coach Brent Vigness, who left the program after 29 seasons.
