(KMAland) -- Kansas and Creighton each dropped one spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Polls. 

The Jayhawks are now No. 6 while the Bluejays are No. 10. 

North Carolina, Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky and Baylor are the top five in both the AP and Coaches Polls. View those polls here and ranked regional conference schools below. 

AP TOP 25 POLL

5. Baylor

6. Kansas

10. Creighton 

11. Texas

12. Indiana

15. TCU

19. Illinois

20. Michigan

23. Texas Tech

25. UConn

RV: Michigan State, Purdue, Villanova, Xavier, Iowa, Ohio State, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Penn State

COACHES POLL

5. Kansas

6. Baylor

9. Creighton

11. Texas

13. Indiana

18. TCU

20. Illinois

21. Michigan

22. Texas Tech 

24. Purdue

25. Michigan State

RV: Ohio State, Iowa, UConn, Villanova, Wisconsin, Xavier, Rutgers, Drake 

