(KMAland) -- Kansas and Creighton each dropped one spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Polls.
The Jayhawks are now No. 6 while the Bluejays are No. 10.
North Carolina, Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky and Baylor are the top five in both the AP and Coaches Polls. View those polls here and ranked regional conference schools below.
AP TOP 25 POLL
5. Baylor
6. Kansas
10. Creighton
11. Texas
12. Indiana
15. TCU
19. Illinois
20. Michigan
23. Texas Tech
25. UConn
RV: Michigan State, Purdue, Villanova, Xavier, Iowa, Ohio State, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Penn State
COACHES POLL
5. Kansas
6. Baylor
9. Creighton
11. Texas
13. Indiana
18. TCU
20. Illinois
21. Michigan
22. Texas Tech
24. Purdue
25. Michigan State
RV: Ohio State, Iowa, UConn, Villanova, Wisconsin, Xavier, Rutgers, Drake