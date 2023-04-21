Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(Omaha) -- Creighton men's basketball gained a 2023 commitment from Sterling Knox on Friday. 

Knox was the Team MVP for powerhouse Red Rock Academy  in Las Vegas. 

Knox chose Creighton over an offer from San Francisco. 

