(KMAland) -- The Creighton men are picked first while the Creighton women are tabbed second in the Big East Conference Preseason poll.
On the men’s side, Ryan Kalkbrenner is a Preseason All-Big East First Team selection while Arthur Kaluma and Ryan Nembhard are on the Second Team. Baylor Scheierman was tabbed as an honorable mention. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
On the women’s end, Lauren Jensen and Emma Ronsiek were both named to the Preseason All-Big East Team. Morgan May is an honorable mention. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.