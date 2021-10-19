(Omaha) -- Creighton men’s and women’s basketball were picked to finish eighth and sixth, respectively, in the Big East Conference by the league’s coaches.
The Creighton men received 38 points in the poll, which tabs Villanova has the favorite. Nova has 10 first-place votes and 100 points while Connecticut has the other and 84 points.
On the women’s side, Creighton has 54 points. Connecticut has 10 first-place votes and 100 points, and DePaul has one first-place vote and 90 points.
View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here and here.