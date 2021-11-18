Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(Omaha) -- Creighton men’s golf has added Kansas transfer Shaun Campbell.

Campbell is set to enroll in January and will have 2.5 years of eligibility with the Bluejays.

View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.