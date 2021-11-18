(Omaha) -- Creighton men’s golf has added Kansas transfer Shaun Campbell.
Campbell is set to enroll in January and will have 2.5 years of eligibility with the Bluejays.
View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
