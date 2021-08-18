Big East Conference

(Omaha) -- Creighton men’s soccer has been picked to finish third in the Big East Conference.

The Bluejays land behind Georgetown and Seton Hall, which shared the 11 first-place votes and had 98 and 93 points, respectively. Creighton came in with 74 points.

In addition, Creighton senior forward Diego Gutierrez has been named the Preseason Co-Offensive Player of the Year along with Seton Hall’s C.J. Tibbling. Gutierrez was also picked to the Men’s Soccer Preseason All-Big East.

View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.

