(KMAland) -- Creighton and Missouri men's basketball both joined the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday.

The Bluejays are at No. 24 while the Tigers are No. 25. 

Houston, UCLA, Kansas, Alabama and Purdue are the top five. 

3. Kansas

5. Purdue

6. Marquette

7. Texas

10. Baylor

11. UConn

12. Kansas State

15. Xavier

19. Indiana

22. TCU

24. Creighton 

25. Missouri

RV: Oral Roberts, Providence, Iowa State, Northwestern, West Virginia, Michigan State, Iowa, Maryland, Drake 

