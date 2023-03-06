(KMAland) -- Creighton and Missouri men's basketball both joined the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday.
The Bluejays are at No. 24 while the Tigers are No. 25.
Houston, UCLA, Kansas, Alabama and Purdue are the top five.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference teams below.
ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25
3. Kansas
5. Purdue
6. Marquette
7. Texas
10. Baylor
11. UConn
12. Kansas State
15. Xavier
19. Indiana
22. TCU
24. Creighton
25. Missouri
RV: Oral Roberts, Providence, Iowa State, Northwestern, West Virginia, Michigan State, Iowa, Maryland, Drake