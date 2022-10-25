(KMAland) -- Creighton is ranked No. 9 and Kansas is No. 5 in the first men’s college basketball Coaches Poll.
Iowa, Iowa State and Drake are also receiving votes in the preseason top 25. View the complete rankings linked here and regional conference teams that are ranked below.
5. Kansas
6. Baylor
9. Creighton
12. Texas
14. Indiana
16. TCU
17. Villanova
22. Michigan
23. Illinois
24. Texas Tech
Others RV: Purdue, Michigan State, Providence, Iowa, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Iowa State, Xavier, Drake, Rutgers.