(KMAland) -- Creighton is ranked No. 9 and Kansas is No. 5 in the first men’s college basketball Coaches Poll.

Iowa, Iowa State and Drake are also receiving votes in the preseason top 25. View the complete rankings linked here and regional conference teams that are ranked below.

5. Kansas

6. Baylor

9. Creighton

12. Texas

14. Indiana

16. TCU

17. Villanova

22. Michigan

23. Illinois

24. Texas Tech

Others RV: Purdue, Michigan State, Providence, Iowa, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Iowa State, Xavier, Drake, Rutgers.

