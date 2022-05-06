(Omaha) -- The Creighton athletic department has parted ways with long-time head softball coach Brent Vigness.
In a release, Creighton Athletic Director Marcus Blossom said, “We thank Brent for his 29 years of dedicated service to Creighton University and our softball program. He led our program to great success in the Missouri Valley Conference and we wish him well on the next chapter of his coaching career.”
In the same release, Vigness said, "“I am so grateful and appreciative that for the last 29 years I’ve been able to call Creighton University home. I have been blessed to work with outstanding co-workers, excellent assistant coaches and incredible student-athletes throughout my time as a Bluejay. It has my honor and a privilege to serve them.”
Vigness coached the Bluejays for 29 seasons and compiled an 819-637-3 record. Under Vigness, Creighton won seven Missouri Valley Conference regular-season titles and six MVC Tournament crowns. The Bluejays also appeared in seven NCAA Tournaments during Vigness' tenure.
