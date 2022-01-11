Big East Conference

(Omaha) -- The Creighton/Providence men’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday evening has been postponed.

The game was postponed due to COVID issues within the Providence program.

View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.