(Omaha) -- The Creighton/Providence men’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday evening has been postponed.
The game was postponed due to COVID issues within the Providence program.
View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
(Omaha) -- The Creighton/Providence men’s basketball game scheduled for Tuesday evening has been postponed.
The game was postponed due to COVID issues within the Providence program.
View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.