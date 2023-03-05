Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(Omaha) -- Three Creighton men's basketball players have been named to the All-Big East Team. 

Ryan Kalkbrenner was a first-team choice while Trey Alexander and Baylor Scheierman were honorable mentions. 

View the full list of honorees here

