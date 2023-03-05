(Omaha) -- Three Creighton men's basketball players have been named to the All-Big East Team.
Ryan Kalkbrenner was a first-team choice while Trey Alexander and Baylor Scheierman were honorable mentions.
View the full list of honorees here.
