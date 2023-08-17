(Omaha) -- Creighton rowing has announced their schedule for the 2023 season.
The Bluejays will open at home in a duel regatta with Kansas State on September 16th.
View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
(Omaha) -- Creighton rowing has announced their schedule for the 2023 season.
The Bluejays will open at home in a duel regatta with Kansas State on September 16th.
View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.