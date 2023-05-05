(Omaha) -- Creighton senior infielder Andrew Meggs has been one of the catalysts for his team's offensive rise over the last several weeks.
Meggs earned the Big East Conference Player of the Week following a breakout of a season-long slump during a series with St. John’s.
“It was an exciting week,” Meggs said. “We kind of got it rolling. Things weren’t going great for us. We were kind of up and down, but the last two weekends were big.”
Meggs’ breakout against St. John’s included a 9-for-18 showing with a home run and seven RBI. He delivered one of his biggest hits in walk-off fashion, as the Bluejays stormed back from a six-run deficit to finish the sweep of their Big East counterpart.
After a midweek split with UNLV, Creighton swept another Big East series, downing Butler on the road in three straight.
“The last two weeks we’ve been much better, offensively,” Meggs said. “We weren’t consistent in that first half of the year. The last two weeks we’ve kind of got it going, and we’re pretty dangerous one through nine. Being aggressive is something we’ve talked about and just sticking with it. We weren’t happy with how things were going at the beginning, but we kind of got it clicking now.”
Creighton will look to keep that going this weekend when they welcome Xavier for a key Big East series. Games are slated for 6:00 on Friday and Saturday and 11:00 on Sunday at Charles Schwab Field. The final two weekends of the year feature a trip to Seton Hall and a season-ending series at home against Connecticut.
It’s not lost on Meggs or his Creighton teammates that their final nine conference games will decide their conference championship fate. They currently sit atop the Big East and have a half-game lead over Connecticut, a one-game edge on Xavier and a two-game advantage on Seton Hall.
“It’s what it’s all about,” Meggs said. “It’s what you work for all year. These last two weekends were so important because it is puts us in a spot to compete for a conference championship. You want to be playing your best baseball at the end of the year, and we’ve got the three best teams on our schedule (left). Two of them are coming to our place. We feel good where we’re at, but we’ve got a long way to go. And it’s not going to be easy.”
Listen to much more with Meggs from Friday’s Upon Further Review in the audio file below and subscribe to the UFR podcast wherever you get your podcasts.