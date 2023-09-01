(Omaha) -- Creighton volleyball continues a big week for the sport in the state of Nebraska this weekend at their home Bluejay Invitational.
The reigning Big East Offensive Player of the Week Ava Martin joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Friday to take a look at the weekend ahead, the big goals within the Creighton program and a strong opening performance at Purdue.
Creighton left the Reamer Club Xtra Special Premier in West Lafayette, Indiana with a 2-1 record and a tournament championship, sweeping Loyola (Chicago), winning in five over the host Purdue and then falling in a five-set battle with Duke.
“The loss was definitely hard,” Martin told KMA Sports, “but I’m very excited for this year. The team is going to be very, very good, and I think we have a great dynamic. We’re all super close on and off the court, so that helps a ton.”
Martin had 49 kills in 11 sets, averaging 4.45 winners per set while hitting a sterling .312 efficiency for the weekend.
“One of the big things I’ve been trying to focus on is confidence,” Martin said. “It’s very hard coming in. You don’t know what to expect. You haven’t had a game in awhile and just trying to be confident. Kendra Wait, our setter, is amazing. Everyone was there backing me up, and I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without them. I’m really focusing on my shots and placing the ball where they’re not.”
The 6-foot-0 outside hitter from Overland Park, Kansas, Martin was an All-Big East player and the league’s Freshman of the Year last season. She’s only picked up right where she left off after helping the Bluejays to a 27-win season in 2022.
“I think we have a lot of goals set,” she said. “Last year did not end the way we wanted it to at all. I think going into it, our goal is intent. We are very intentional with everything we do. The goal again is the Big East conference and tournament championship, and then we will focus on the NCAA Tournament. That’s not an automatic. We have to qualify first, but after that our goal is get to the Final Four.”
Martin stresses they will continue to take one match at a time, especially after a premature exit from the NCAA Tournament last year. Creighton dropped a shocking five-set first round match with Auburn.
“That was so hard for everyone and none of us want to experience that again,” Martin said. “We had so much potential, and we could have done a lot better than that. I think that’s why we are so specific with our goals. We have these goals, but how are we going to get there?
“We have Intentional Tuesdays where we go over our goals again. To recap where we want to go, how we are going to get there and really focus on those. Everyone on the team is doing everything we can on and off the court to get that.”
Creighton welcomes Ball State, LSU and Northern Iowa to Omaha for the Bluejay Invitational this weekend. They open with Ball State at 6:00 later Friday, will play LSU on Saturday at 5:00 and then battle with Northern Iowa at 2:30 on Sunday.
“I’m super excited to be home,” Martin said. “Our court is amazing. I love the energy. People come in and pack it, and it’s so much fun. I’m really excited for that. I think that helps us a ton, playing in our own atmosphere. Purdue was a loud environment, but it’s fun when they are cheering for you and not against you.”
Listen to much more with Martin from Friday’s UFR in the audio file below.