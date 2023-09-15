(Omaha) -- Creighton volleyball continues to pick up weekly honors from the Big East Conference, and junior setter Kendra Wait is among those receiving acknowledgement.
In the past two weeks, Wait has been named the Big East Defensive Player of the Week and the Big East Offensive Player of the Week.
“I can’t get these awards without my teammates,” Wait said. “I get a little excited (when I find out), but it’s a tip of the hat to all of us and then we move on to the next week. We have to keep doing what we’re doing and grinding away.”
Following a 2-0 weekend at the MH Hospitality Omaha Challenge, the Bluejays are now 7-2 and moved up to No. 14 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll.
“I think we’re really excited about what we’re doing so far,” Wait said. “Obviously, there’s still room for improvement. If it was perfect, we wouldn’t have any losses, but we’ve had some learning experiences. We’re taking the losses and learning from them so that we can continue to grow. Hopefully, we can be where we need to be at the end of the season.”
Wait is averaging 10.71 assists, 3.35 digs, 1.21 kills and 0.79 blocks per set while working the ball around to Creighton’s array of hitters. Even with the loss of star Norah Sis to an injury, the offense has remained efficient and effective.
“It’s been great,” Wait said. “Playing with Norah the last two seasons, even though she’s out right now, she’s still a huge part of our team. Keeping that connection with her has been huge in building off what we’ve done the last few years. Of course, Ava Martin is having a huge year (4.18 kills per set) so far with some massive kill numbers. I think it’s been really cool how that connection has built from last year to this year.
“And we’ve had some huge standouts with Destiny Ndam-Simpson coming in and taking over and playing confident. There’s a lot of communication there with her being a freshman on what type of sets she wants. It’s been really cool to see the middle hitters with Kiana Schmitt and Ann Marie Remmes. I love setting behind and seeing them make contributions has been really cool.”
While the numbers have been gaudy, Wait says she’s hardly satisfied.
“I think there’s always small little things I can fix with my hands and becoming more confident,” she said. “Kind of knowing what to expect in different matches has been huge for my growth as a setter, and my maturity level of knowing what to expect when I go out there. When games get tight, knowing I’ve been in those situations has really helped me.”
Creighton has one final weekend of non-conference action, and it’s another challenging trip with a showdown at No. 9 Minnesota scheduled for Saturday at 4:30 in Minneapolis. The Bluejays will also play High Point later Friday at 5:00.
“I think we’ve figured out we thrive in those environments,” Wait said. “We love having a lot of fans cheering and even if it’s against us it makes that environment that much more fun. I think we’re ready to go into Minneapolis, see what we can do and put up a great fight. Hopefully, we can come out with a win.”
Listen to much more with Wait from Friday’s Upon Further Review in the full interview file below.