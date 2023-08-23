Gerhard Posch.jpg

(Omaha) -- Creighton University has hired Gerhard Posch as its new head men's tennis coach. 

Posch is currently the head coach at the Nebraska Tennis Academy. 

Posch played collegiately at Nebraska.

