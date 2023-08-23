(Omaha) -- Creighton University has hired Gerhard Posch as its new head men's tennis coach.
Posch is currently the head coach at the Nebraska Tennis Academy.
Posch played collegiately at Nebraska.
View the full release from Creighton here.
