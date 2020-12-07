(Omaha) -- Creighton men’s tennis has announced the addition of Dartmouth graduate transfer Casey Ross.
Ross posted 38 wins during his three seasons of doubles action with Dartmouth.
View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
