(KMAland) -- Creighton and Kansas both moved up while Nebraska stayed put in the latest AVCA Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll.
Creighton is up four spots to No. 16, Kansas moved up one to 22 and Nebraska is still ranked No. 4 in the latest poll.
Check out the regional conference schools that are ranked this week below and the complete rankings linked here.
1. Wisconsin (61)
4. Nebraska (1)
7. Texas
8. BYU
10. Minnesota
12. Penn State
14. Baylor
15. Ohio State
16. Creighton
20. Purdue
22. Kansas
24. Marquette
Others RV: Iowa State, UCF.