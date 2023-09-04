AVCA Volleyball Poll
(KMAland) -- Creighton and Kansas both moved up while Nebraska stayed put in the latest AVCA Division I Women’s Volleyball Poll.

Creighton is up four spots to No. 16, Kansas moved up one to 22 and Nebraska is still ranked No. 4 in the latest poll.

Check out the regional conference schools that are ranked this week below and the complete rankings linked here

1. Wisconsin (61)

4. Nebraska (1)

7. Texas

8. BYU

10. Minnesota

12. Penn State

14. Baylor

15. Ohio State

16. Creighton

20. Purdue

22. Kansas

24. Marquette

Others RV: Iowa State, UCF.

