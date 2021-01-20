(Omaha) -- The Creighton volleyball program has been picked to win the Big East Conference Midwest Division by the league's coaches.
The six-time defending champions landed Keeley Davis, Erica Kostelac and Jaela Zimmerman on the Preseason All-Big East team.
The Jays edged Marquette in the Midwest Division poll while DePaul, Xavier and Butler filled out the rest of the poll. In the East Division, St. John’s is the favorite and followed by Villanova, Connecticut, Seton Hall and Providence.
View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.