(Omaha) -- Swedish goalkeeper Lisa Hall has committed to Creighton.
Hall has spent the past three seasons at the club level for BK Hacken FF in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.
In a release, Creighton assistant coach Lisa-Marie Wood said, “Lisa Hall is a very talented young goalkeeper with experience playing at the highest level in Sweden. She has already been training at a very high level with some of Sweden's best goalkeepers. We are looking forward to getting her into our competitive environment.”
Hall is the 10th known commit to Creighton’s incoming class.
View the full release here.