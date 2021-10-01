(Omaha) -- The Creighton women's basketball program finalized its schedule for the 2021-22 season on Friday.
The Bluejays open the season on November 3rd with an exhibition at Wayne State. Their first regular-season bout comes on November 10th at Drake, and they travel to Nebraska on the 17th.
Non-conference contests for Creighton include home games with South Dakota State (November 21st), Northern Iowa (November 27th), Arizona State (December 12th) and South Dakota (December 16th) and trips to Providence (December 19th) and Arkansas (December 21st).
The Bluejays open Big East play on December 3rd at home against Georgetown. View the full release here.