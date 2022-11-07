Creighton Bluejays Logo.jpg

(Omaha) -- Two Creighton women's soccer players were named to the Big East All-Tournament Team. 

Those honors went to defender Gabby Grimaldi and midfielder Abigail Santana. 

View the full release from Creighton here

