(Omaha) -- The Creighton women's soccer program was picked to finish fifth in the Big East preseason coaches poll on Thursday. 

The Bluejays earned tallied 64 points, and their fifth-place projection is the highest since joining the Big East in 2013. 

Georgetown drew 10 first-place nods while Butler, UConn and Providence -- who received the other top vote -- rounded out the top five. 

St. John's, Xavier, Marquette, DePaul, Villanova and Seton Hall rounded out the field. 

Creighton midfielder Aida Karodvic was tabbed as a preseason All-Big East team member. 

