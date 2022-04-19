(Omaha) -- Creighton women’s soccer head coach Ross Paule announced the Bluejays’ 2022 schedule on Monday.
The Bluejays will play 10 matches at home in 2022, beginning with an August 25th date with Kansas City.
Creighton also hosts Iowa State (August 28th), North Dakota (September 1st), Tulsa (September 4th) and Colorado State (September 9th) before welcoming UConn (September 22nd), Providence (October 2nd), Villanova (October 9th), DePaul (October 20th) and Butler (October 27th).
Creighton’s first match is an exhibition on August 13th at South Dakota. Their season officially opens on August 18th at Montana.
View the full release from Creighton athletics here.