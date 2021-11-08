(Omaha) -- Creighton senior Diego Gutierrez has been named the Big East Offensive Player of the Week for a second straight year.
Gutierrez led the Big East in points (24), goals (9) and assists (6) and is also atop the conference leaderboard in goals per game (0.56) and points per game (1.50).
Gutierrez was also named to the All-Big East First Team while Callum Watson was tabbed to the second team and Paul Kruse and Charles Auguste were honored on the third team. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.