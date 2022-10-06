Eleanor Hudepohl
Photo: Creighton Athletics

(Omaha) -- Creighton golfer Eleanor Hudepohl collected Big East Golfer of the Week honors on Wednesday.

Hudepohl collected medalist honor at the Big O Classic on Tuesday with a 219 performance.

View the full release from Creighton here.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.