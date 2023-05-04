Katherine Lemke
Photo: Creighton Athletics

(Omaha) -- Creighton golfers Eleanor Hudepohl and Katherine Lemke were named to the All-Big East Team on Thursday. 

Hudepohl earned her spot after a 75.17 scoring average this year.

Lemke -- the Big East Tournament champion -- had a 75.24 average. 

Xavier's Emma McMyler was named the Big East Player of the Year and Xavier's Madison Reemsnyder was Freshman of the Year.

Other All-Big East Team members were Reemsnyder, McMyler, Gabriella Gilrowski (Georgetown), Megan Gormley (Georgetown) and Kara Carter (Xavier). 

View the full release from Creighton here

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.