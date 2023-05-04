(Omaha) -- Creighton golfers Eleanor Hudepohl and Katherine Lemke were named to the All-Big East Team on Thursday.
Hudepohl earned her spot after a 75.17 scoring average this year.
Lemke -- the Big East Tournament champion -- had a 75.24 average.
Xavier's Emma McMyler was named the Big East Player of the Year and Xavier's Madison Reemsnyder was Freshman of the Year.
Other All-Big East Team members were Reemsnyder, McMyler, Gabriella Gilrowski (Georgetown), Megan Gormley (Georgetown) and Kara Carter (Xavier).
