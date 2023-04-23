(Omaha) -- Creighton men's basketball player Arthur Kaluma has entered the NBA Draft.
Kaluma spent two seasons at Creighton, where he made 67 starts and averaged 11.1 points per game.
Kaluma made 37 starts last year with 11.8 points per game.
