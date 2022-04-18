(Omaha) -- Creighton pitcher Cade Lommel was named the Big East Pitcher of the Week on Monday.
Lommel tossed a gem in the Bluejays’ series finale with St. Johns, limiting St. John’s to zero earned run in 7 1/3 innings while also striking out a career-high nine batters.
Lommel has a 5.17 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings this season.
Additionally, position player Alan Roden was named to the Big East Honor Roll. Roden homered twice in Creighton’s series with St. John’s.
View the full release from Creighton here.