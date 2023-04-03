Shereef Mitchell

(Omaha) -- Creighton's Shereef Mitchell has entered the transfer portal.

Mitchell spent four seasons at Creighton. The Omaha native averaged 2.6 points per game in 99 games. 

Mitchell averaged 1.8 points per game for the Bluejays this season. 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.