(Omaha) -- Creighton's Shereef Mitchell has entered the transfer portal.
Mitchell spent four seasons at Creighton. The Omaha native averaged 2.6 points per game in 99 games.
Mitchell averaged 1.8 points per game for the Bluejays this season.
Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: April 3, 2023 @ 4:08 pm
(Omaha) -- Creighton's Shereef Mitchell has entered the transfer portal.
Mitchell spent four seasons at Creighton. The Omaha native averaged 2.6 points per game in 99 games.
Mitchell averaged 1.8 points per game for the Bluejays this season.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.