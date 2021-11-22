(Omaha) -- Creighton's Ryan Nembhard was named Big East Freshman of the Week for the second consecutive week.
Nembhard earned this repeat honor after averaging 15.7 points, 4.7 assists and 1.7 steals per game while also shooting 53.3% from the field and 63.6% from deep.
He tallied 22 points, five boards and five wins against Nebraska, followed by 10 points, four rebounds and four assists against the U.S. Virgin Islands and 15 points, five rebounds and four assists against Colorado State.
View the full release here.