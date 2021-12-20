(Omaha) -- Creighton freshman Ryan Nembhard was named Big East Freshman of the Year for the fourth time this season.
Nembhard averaged 10.5 points, 6.0 assists and 1.5 rebounds for the Bluejays last week.
He opened the week with seven points and eight assists against Arizona State, followed by 14 points, four assists and three rebounds against in Creighton's upset of No. 9 Villanova.
Teammate Ryan Kalkbrenner was named to the Big East's Honor Roll after posting 12.0 points and 9.0 rebounds.
View the full release from Creighton here.