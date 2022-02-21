(Omaha) -- Creighton men's basketball player Ryan Nembhard was named the Big East Freshman of the Week on Monday, marking his sixth honor of the season.
Nembhard averaged 16.3 points, 5.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game in Creighton's 3-0 week. He started the week with 12 points, six assists and five rebounds against Georgetown on Monday, followed with 19 points, six assists and three rebounds against DePaul and had 18 points, five assists and three rebounds against Marquette.
Nemhard currently leads the Bluejays in assists (112) and steals (33)
View the full release from Creighton here.