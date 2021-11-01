(Omaha) -- The Creighton soccer program collected a trio of weekly Big East honors on Monday.
Senior Diego Gutierrez, sophomore Mark O'Neill and freshman Miguel Ventura earned Big East Offensive, Defensive and Freshman of the Week honors.
Gutierrez scored one goal and assisted on another in the Bluejays' 2-0 win over Butler.
O'Neill made his presence known on the defensive side, helping guide Creighton to the shutout while also scoring a goal in the win.
Ventura assisted O'Neill on defense in the shutout.
